Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday.

According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.

Deputies say Giron is around five feet two inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has no scars nor tattoos.

If anyone has information about Giron’s location, call 864-260-4400 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers or www.p3tips.com.

