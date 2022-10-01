Gradually warming with more dry weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A small chance for rain lingers into Sunday for North Carolina with the Upstate looking nice and mild. A warming trend is ahead for the new week.

First Alert Headlines

Isolated shower possible in the mountains Sunday

Cooler in the mountains, mild in the Upstate

Gradually warming this week

Saturday shaped up to be a pretty nice day on the south side of the border. However, the clouds persisted in North Carolina with areas of light rain which kept things quite a bit cooler. During the evening, temperatures drop off quickly as we head for overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s in the mountains to the low 50s in the Upstate. Watch for areas of mountain fog, with mainly clear skies out of the mountains.

Sunday could bring a few spotty showers around the North Carolina-Tennessee border around daybreak and linger on and off into mid-morning. We can’t completely rule out a late day shower, but anything we see would be light and shouldn’t put a damper on your outdoor plans. The early morning showers combined with a mostly cloudy sky keeps things cooler in the higher elevations with highs in the upper 50s. The further west and south you go, the warmer it gets with highs getting closer 70 around Franklin, North Carolina and across the Upstate. South of I-85 and into Northeast Georgia, it’s even warmer still with highs in the mid 70s. The Upstate is dry for Sunday with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast (Fox Carolina)

Next week looks calm, with a lot of sunshine and more dry weather as high gradually climb closer to normal for early October. Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures top out in the mid 70s in the Upstate and around 70 in the mountains. Then Thursday highs peak near 80 in the Upstate to the mid 70s in North Carolina, which is right around normal.

Warming Trend This Week (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.