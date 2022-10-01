ESPN honors Clemson star’s late sister Ella Bresee in touching tribute

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ESPN honored Ella Bresee, the late sister of Clemson star Bryan Bresee, in an emotional tribute during Saturday’s broadcast of College Gameday.

Bryan Bresee confirmed earlier this month that his 15-year-old sister had passed away following her battle with brain cancer.

ESPN’s College Gameday was in Clemson Saturday for the tiger’s matchup against NC State. During the Gameday broadcast, ESPN showed an emotional tribute to the Bresee family and Ella Bresee’s fight with cancer.

“It’s tough, but I know she’s up there watching me.”



The story of Ella Bresee, the younger sister of Clemson DT @bryan_bresee, and her courageous battle against cancer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rLPAvV7iZI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022

During Gameday, many fans in the crowd could be seen wearing “Ella Strong” shirts, a tribute to Ella Bresee and her impact on Clemson’s team this season.

