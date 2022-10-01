Fans pack into Bowman Field as College Gameday goes live from Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ESPN’s College Gameday is in Clemson this weekend as they get ready for Clemson’s matchup with NC State.

The show will be broadcast live on Bowman Field from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Saturday’s broadcast will be the 8th one from Clemson and the team’s 30th overall appearance on the show. Currently, Clemson is 6-1 when hosting College GameDay at home.

Fans have already filled up Bowman Field for the chance to watch the show in person.

