Fans pack into Bowman Field as College Gameday goes live from Clemson
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ESPN’s College Gameday is in Clemson this weekend as they get ready for Clemson’s matchup with NC State.
The show will be broadcast live on Bowman Field from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Saturday’s broadcast will be the 8th one from Clemson and the team’s 30th overall appearance on the show. Currently, Clemson is 6-1 when hosting College GameDay at home.
Fans have already filled up Bowman Field for the chance to watch the show in person.
WAKE UP, IT’S GAMEDAY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PGgbEEcHPn— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) October 1, 2022
