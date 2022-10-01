How to keep kids busy during a power outage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’ve been following power outages since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina.

If you’re a parent who happens to lose power this week, you may be wondering what to do to keep the the kids entertained.

These days, children live on electronic devices, but when you can’t charge them or need to conserve battery life, you’ll need a plan B.

Editor-in-Chief of Kidding Around Media Bethany Winston shares these tips:

• Play board games

• Build a fort

• Read books

• A game of flashlight tag (Be careful!)

• A game of hide-and-go-seek, in the dark (Be safe!)

• Make hot chocolate, popcorn, Play-Doh on a gas stove

• Roast hotdogs/s’more over the fireplace

• Camp out in the living room

Winston says this is a great time to bond. She says the most fun ideas come from boredom.

“We’re so busy all the time. And, sometimes, we’re on our electronics and not really paying attention to each other,” Winston said, “So, when the power goes out, it’s a perfect time to just not have those distractions, and spend time together as a family, and really listen to each other.”

You also put the kids to bed early if they’re young enough.

