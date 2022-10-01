How to safely rescue lost wildlife during storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s not uncommon to find lost animals after storms blow through the area.

Sarah Leady found a baby squirrel after gusty winds, ahead of Hurricane Ian, blew its nest away in Anderson County.

She took to Facebook to figure out how to help it.

Susan Stack with Wildlife Rehab of Greenville is offering tips on what to do until a rehab can step in.

• Pick up the animal and put it in a container with air holes and a blanket, or something soft, at the bottom

• Place a heating pad underneath it, on low. Warm socks and heated water bottles work just as good.

• Keep the animal warm and dry

• Keep the animal in a calm and quiet area

• Do not try to feed it (due to high risk of aspiration that can lead to pneumonia)

“I Found A Squirrel” Wildlife Sanctuary suggests to avoid cardboard boxes because they can dehydrate. And they suggest to attempt to return storm babies when the weather clears as long as they’re uninjured. Mother squirrels usually have three to five days to find somewhere to retreat when her nest is ruined. However, she won’t risk her own life to collect her babies until they sun is back and the babies are healthy. She will likely return to the area to look her children. You can leave the baby outside with a t-shirt or fleece. However, it’s best to reach out to a professional.

Many of you may have heard that wildlife shouldn’t be touched by human hands, as it may affect the mother reuniting with the baby. Stack says that’s not always true.

“If it’s a situation where we can’t reunite with mom, it’s not going to be an issue, but most wildlife will take babies back, if we’re able to reunite, even if they have been touched by people,” Stack said.

Stack says, in instances where the weather is bad for several days, it’s almost impossible to reunite with mom anyway.

So, while you’re cleaning up debris, be sure to look out for lost animals. They’re easy to miss. And Stack says if you see one, collect it rather than leave it, as it is a sure death sentence if you do. Just call a professional as soon as you can.

Learn more about Wildlife Rehab of Greenville here.

Check out I Found A Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary’s information here.

