No. 10 NC State seeking landmark win over No. 5 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 10 North Carolina State understands what it takes to beat Clemson. The Wolfpack would sure like to add a second-straight landmark win over the Tigers on Saturday night.

The Wolfpack (4-0) open Atlantic Coast Conference play with one of their most critical games of the year. Top the Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and North Carolina State has an early leg up — along with a tiebreaker if both schools finish with the same league mark — in the ACC Atlantic Division.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary said last year’s win over then-ninth-ranked Clemson was certainly a confidence builder for a team that had lost its previous eight to the Tigers.

That victory at home showed “we can compete with the best as long as we prepare and do our jobs,” said Leary, the ACC preseason player of the year. “I think we got a little bit of a taste of that last year.”

Plenty of eyes will be on this contest, NC State’s first top-10 matchup. ESPN is in town with “GameDay” and Memorial Stadium is sold out.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney knows how difficult the Wolfpack can be. “We’ve had some games here and there that got out of hand, but most of them have been hard-fought games,” he said. “I’m sure this will be the same.”

The Tigers have relied on a rejuvenated offense under quarterback DJ Uiagalele i to stay perfect. Uiagalelei had thrown for 10 touchdowns this season, already more than his nine TD throws in 2021.

“He’s just in a different place,” Swinney said of his junior passer. “He’s very confident and playing with a lot of joy. He was not very confident last year.”

The difference is clear. Uiagalelei went toe-to-toe with Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman in Clemson’s 51-45 OT won over the Demon Deacons last week.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.