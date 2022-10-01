Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of thousands remain without power across the Carolinas following the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, just over 304,000 customers were still in the dark across North and South Carolina as of 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

In Mecklenburg County, there are 11,000 without power. Rowan County is seeing 3,000 outages, while Cabarrus County has around 4,000.

Ian officially made landfall in the Carolinas just after 2 p.m. on Friday and caused damage in Charlotte and its surrounding areas.

Reports of downed power lines came in from across the WBTV viewing area, and Duke Energy says it has crews ready to assess and repair any damage that occurs.

A full list of energy providers and their outage maps can be found here.

In addition to power lines, downed trees also took their toll, including on people’s property.

On Saturday morning, a large tree was down across Choyce Avenue, just off of Nations Ford Road, in southwest Charlotte.

Huge tree down across Choyce Ave, just off of Nations Ford Rd. I have seen several cars navigate around the tree by going up onto the grass, but many have turned around and gotten back to the main road via Nations Drive. pic.twitter.com/FvqYeiJ3ID — Carly Berkeland WBTV (@carlyberk_wbtv) October 1, 2022

On Tyrone Drive in east Charlotte, a tree fell and crushed a vehicle and damaged a home around the same time that Ian made landfall in South Carolina.

Just arrived here at Tyrone Drive. A tree fell on this car and other limbs are scattered across the front yard. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/NfYSFokmtP — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) September 30, 2022

One homeowner in the Kannapolis area said this is the fifth time a tree has fallen on his home located on Hopedale Road, not too far from Brantley Road and Lake Fisher.

That tree crashed through his fence landing on his roof. Larry J. Phillips says the trees falling on his house are actually on the property next door.

“I was sitting at the table, getting ready to have supper. I kept watching this one tree bending and I kept thinking it was gonna fall. All at once this one hit and I mean when it hit I left; it was quite fast,” Phillips said.

He says his wife and two beagles are okay but their safety is the main worry looking ahead to that possibly happening again.

The homeowner said this is the fifth time a tree has fallen on his home.

Flooding, which is another concern, happened in parts of the viewing area.

Local fire departments and law-enforcement agencies have also reported damage across the Carolinas.

Dating back to Thursday afternoon, the Charlotte Fire Department says that it has responded to nearly 40 storm-related emergencies.

On the coast, reports say that piers have been partially washed away.

Viewers can submit pictures and videos of the weather at wbtv.com/weather, or through the First Alert Weather app.

WBTV has reporters stationed through Charlotte and its surrounding counties, and will keep you updated on Ian throughout the evening and the rest of the weekend, both online and on-air.

As of 11:30 p.m. Friday, Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian has winds of 50 mph and is moving to the north at 15 mph.

By 8 am Saturday, the center of circulation should be closer to the NC/VA state line.

The center of Ian will linger over the region for Sunday and Monday, rotating showers through the WBTV viewing area at times.

