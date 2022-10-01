‘A remarkable team effort’: Gov. McMaster compliments officials, first responders in wake of Hurricane Ian

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in the Grand Strand with other officials in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The governor held a briefing in Georgetown shortly after landing and commended first responders and other agencies for their work in keeping residents safe. No storm-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina due to Ian.

“It was really a remarkable team effort and I continue to think we have the best team in the country when it comes to things like this - as well as the best law enforcement,” said McMaster. “This is a good day. We know some people lost some things, we know some property was damaged. We know some schedules were upended. But at the end of the day, South Carolina stood strong and we’re open for business. We’re happy. It’s a beautiful sunny day and we’re going to have lots more of them.”

South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said SCDOT crews were out cutting trees that fell onto roads along with moving sand and debris in places such as Georgetown, Garden City and Pawleys Island.

Hall also said SCODT crews cleared 1,100 trees across the state since Friday, with more being dealt with that are tangled in power lines. She also said getting main roads clear could take several days.

Several local officials joined the governor Saturday, including Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry, Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer and Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy.

Bethune said the damage in Myrtle Beach was mainly contained to the city’s beaches - including the dunes and sand fencing as well as moving stormwater drains.

In Georgetown, Jarore praised her city’s preparedness.

“We were very prepared,” she said. “Our EOC center is very prepared. The staff from the police department, sheriff’s department...all of our department heads were ready. Today we see a different day than we saw yesterday.”

Henry noted that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be in Pawleys Island on Sunday to talk with leaders and assess damage to the island’s beaches.

State Reps. Carl Anderson, Russell Fry, Lew Hewitt and Case Brittian were all also present and briefly spoke Saturday.

