Storm preparedness evident at some Upstate stores, gas stations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms can be unpredictable, so preparedness isn’t something that just happened on our state’s coast.

People here in the Upstate also prepared and depending on where you shop or fill up your vehicle you might see higher than usual lines.

FOX Carolina contacted a few grocery stores who experienced a visible increase in customers like Supermercado Del Rey in Greenville.

According to the Assistant Manager Maria Prado, Thursday, which is usually a slow day was busy from 5 p.m. until close and Friday the grocery store had steady traffic.

Prado says customers were buying the usual staples, a lot of ingredients to make soup, meats including chicken, beef and vegetables. They had to also restock a large portion of their vegetable section routinely throughout the day on Friday.

She attribute’s it to the storm. We went to other locations and shoppers told us they weren’t just preparing their kitchen cupboards.

“Oh yes, we did quite a bit,” said Chico Dawson. “We have sealed our place up on the outside. Tied down the lose stuff like the grills and stuff like that. We also looked to see if anybody else needed help and now we’re ready for ourselves. From the grocery store (we’ll) get home and start preparing some meals for this evening and wait to see what happens.”

People in Greenville purchase items in preparation for the storm on Friday, September 30. (Fox Carolina News)

FOX Carolina also went to area gas stations, some telling us beginning Thursday they’ve had a higher number of vehicles but others say less drivers are out and driving off the roads.

That’s where we met Lloyd King who was supposed to fly out of Charlotte to St. Louis for a trip, but instead had to be diverted to Greenville. He says Mother Nature has a way of affecting everything.

“Of course. I was trying to get out early and it speaks to Mother Nature,” said Lloyd King. “As long as we get out of town safe that’s all that matters.”

