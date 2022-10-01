Storms in North Carolina leave four dead as cleanup efforts begin

RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said cleanup efforts are underway after the deadly remnants of Hurricane Ian moved through the state.

“The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages,” said Cooper. “We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries.”

According to Cooper, four storm-related deaths have been reported since Friday morning. Those deaths included the following people.

A 25-year-old man who died Friday when he lost control of his vehicle in Johnston County and hydroplaned into another vehicle

A 24-year-old woman who died when her vehicle went off a road in Clayton and struck a tree Friday afternoon

A 22-year-old man who drowned in Martin County when his truck went off the road and got submerged in a flooded swamp Friday night,

A 65-year-old man in Johnston County who died Saturday due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator running in his closed garage while the power was out.

Sadly, no other information about these victims was released.

Cooper advised residents that generators should always be used outdoors and away from the house to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Cooper said utility crews are working to restore power to those experiencing outages. Cooper added that about 210,000 customers are still without power.

