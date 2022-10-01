Thousands without power in Greenville County following storms

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting that over 2,000 customers are without power in Greenville County following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

Duke Energy’s outage summary shows that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville are currently experiencing power outages.

These customers are among the nearly 300,000 customers in the Carolinas that are without power following Hurricane Ian.

