Deputies: Man charged with possession of stolen vehicle after he drives motorcycle into lake

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after he drove a motorcycle into the lake and swam away from a deputy during an attempted traffic stop in August, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy noticed a person was riding a motorcycle that matched the body style of a motorcycle, a 2007 Suzuki Bandit Motorcycle, that was reported stolen on Monday, August 15 in the Timberlake One Circle area near Townville.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw the motorcyclist turn right on Timberlake One Circle at around 2:44 a.m. on August 17 and initiated a traffic stop.

The motorcyclist sped up and drove down the Timberlake Boat Ramp into the lake, swimming away, deputies say.

Later, more deputies arrived on the scene as well as public safety agency boats and divers to assist in the search, but the person, later identified as 23-year-old Shawn Lee Foote II, was not found.

Deputies said they only found a black helmet and a black and white Air Jordan High Top shoe on the shore.

Deputies said Foote was arrested on Tuesday, August 30 on two unrelated charges:

A receiving stolen goods charge for possessing a 2022 Gray Bintelli moped that was reported stolen by a Clemson student on Friendship Road.

A receiving stolen goods charge for possessing a 2022 Yongfu Bintell moped that was reported stolen at Strawberry Farm and Tokeena Road.

Foote is now facing charges of one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and malicious injury to animals, personal property for the incident on August 17, according to arrest warrants.

He is also charged with damaging the motorcycle by intentionally driving it into Lake Hartwell, totaling the motorcycle, deputies say.

Foote remains in jail on a combined $50,000 surety bond and will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device, as a condition, if he is released.

