Deputies searching for runaway teenager from McDowell Co.

Noah Reid Allen
Noah Reid Allen(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Noah Reid Allen, a 16-year-old who ran away overnight.

Deputies said Allen was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Deputies described Allen as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 150 pounds. They added that he has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, Allen has a monkey tattoo on his right lower arm and a tattoo on his left wrist. He was wearing a black thermal and a red hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding Allen is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Charleston Police blocked off the Ashley River bridges Friday morning because of a downed power...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian impacts the Lowcountry
Clemson extends nations longest home winning streak
Uiagalelei says he's confident this team has proven itself
Deputies searching for runaway teen
Deputies searching for runaway teen