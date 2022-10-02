Deputies searching for runaway teenager from McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Noah Reid Allen, a 16-year-old who ran away overnight.

Deputies said Allen was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Deputies described Allen as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 150 pounds. They added that he has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, Allen has a monkey tattoo on his right lower arm and a tattoo on his left wrist. He was wearing a black thermal and a red hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding Allen is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

