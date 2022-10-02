Upstate police chief sworn in as president of SC Police Chiefs Association

Jim Stewart sworn in as new president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association
Jim Stewart sworn in as new president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association(Anderson City Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department announced that Police Chief Jim Stewart was sworn in as the new president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association on Saturday.

The department congratulated Stewart with a Facebook post showing photos from the ceremony.

Stewart is the first person from the Anderson Police Department to hold the position.

