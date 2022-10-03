Cherokee County Most Wanted - October 03, 2022

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department needs the community’s help in locating Brandon Lee Wilson. Wilson is wanted for petit larceny less than $2,000.

The incident occurred off Jordan Lane in Blacksburg. On Sept. 11, Wilson was observed stealing a car battery from a neighbor’s residence, according to deputies. Deputies responded to the call and said they were able to locate and recover the stolen battery at Wilson’s residence but he had fled the scene to avoid arrest.

Wilson has various tattoos that could help the community identify him. On his left side, he has three separate tattoos. On his left upper arm there is a star, on his left outer wrist there is a cross and on his left forearm he has his initials “BW”. Wilson also has a skull with flames tattooed on his right inner forearm.

Wilson is approximately 6 feet tall and 196 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is currently 34 years of age and resides in Blacksburg, S.C.

If you or someone you know are able to locate Wilson, Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller asks that you do not approach him but instead contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC (1-888-274-6372).

