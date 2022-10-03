Coroner investigating inmate death in Spartanburg Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate inside the Spartanburg County Detention Facility passed away on Monday morning.

The Coroner’s Office said they were called to the detention center on Monday morning after the inmate, 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane, was pronounced dead at 5:04 a.m.

According to the Coroner’s Office, they performed an autopsy on Monday afternoon. However, they are still waiting on microscopic analysis and the toxicology reading.

The Coroner’s Office is currently investigating the situation with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). We will update this story as we learn more.

