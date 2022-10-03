Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County.

Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the tractor is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-6247. People can also submit tips anonymously to Crimestoppers at 828-286-8477 or the Sheriff’s office’s app.

