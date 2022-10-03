Hispanic Heritage Festival raises money for scholarships

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The sights, sounds, and smells of Latin America were found throughout Fluor Field on Sunday for the Hispanic Heritage Festival.

18 different countries were represented on Sunday, but more than just sharing their culture the festival is also the biggest fundraiser for the Hispanic-American Women’s Association (AHAM), which puts on the event each year.

“What I see is that Greenville is definitely growing. Growing very fast and we are seeing the Hispanic community growing as well,” said AHAM Vice President Johanna Ballesteros.

The day of celebration is also a day to look toward the future.

Over the last 23 years, the volunteer-led non-profit has raised nearly $500,000 to give scholarships to students like Alejandra Carranza.

“I felt much more secure about heading to college because of the money of the scholarship they have given us and it just gave us more hope in general,” she said.

The freshman at Clemson University is studying environmental and natural resources.

“Ever since I was little I knew I wanted to help people and I feel like helping the environment helps people in return. Especially people from Latin American countries where farming is such an integral part of our communities,” explained Carranza.

Over 170 students have been given scholarships by AHAM.

At the Hispanic Heritage Festival, food, dancing, music, and more are all for a good cause.

“It gives you a sense of community to see how many people are willing to help and come out and say that they’re proudly Hispanic and represent their own countries as well,” said Carranza.

To learn more about AHAM or their scholarships, click here.

