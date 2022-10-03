Hit and run crash that killed bicyclist remains unsolved, Asheville PD says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in late September of 2021 remains unsolved, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The department said on Sept. 26, 2021, around 1:54 a.m., Joe Marsh, 46, was riding his bike was hit along Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street and left in critical condition.

Marsh died less than a week later on Oct. 2.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a 2009-2011 Honda Civic, which may have damage to the front right of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

