Kittens rescued from Hurricane Ian still looking for homes in Upstate

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care said three kittens are still for homes after the shelter took in cats from areas impacted by Hurricane Ian last week.

Officials said the shelter took in 10 cats from Collier County, FL, and Naples, FL, just before Hurricane Ian hit last Thursday evening. While most have found homes since then, three are still available for adoption.

Naples, a 6-month-old tabby.

Naples (FOX Carolina)

Twig, a 4-month-old tabby.

Twig (FOX Carolina)

Bell, a 4-month-old white and gray cat.

Bell (FOX Carolina)

According to officials, there is no adoption fee this week (October 1-8) as part of the nationwide Empty the Shelter event. After this week, the adoption fee will be $35.

