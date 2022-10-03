Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing Rutherford Co. man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

They say 29-year-old Robert “Bobby” Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with a North Carolina license plate: JFT-3783.

Deputies say he has green eyes and red hair. They also say he is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know anything that could lead to this man’s whereabouts or have seen this car, contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office.

