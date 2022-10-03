Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing Rutherford Co. man

Robert "Bobby" Watts
Robert "Bobby" Watts(WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

They say 29-year-old Robert “Bobby” Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with a North Carolina license plate: JFT-3783.

Deputies say he has green eyes and red hair. They also say he is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know anything that could lead to this man’s whereabouts or have seen this car, contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Terrance Sligh was killed in a shootout with Greenville County deputies, according to the...
Family of man killed in shootout with deputies calls for transparency
Wanted suspect John Silvent
Deputies say Anderson County man stole from employer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Suspect arrested after ‘man with a gun’ call puts Upstate school on lockdown
FILE
Greenville County EMS becomes first in SC for training to help sex assault survivors