Man accused of stealing from employer wanted in Anderson Co., deputies say

John F. Silvent
John F. Silvent(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of stealing from his employer.

John. F. Silvent is wanted for stealing multiple construction items from his employer in the Waterford Drive area, according to deputies. The items are valued upwards of $2,000.

Anyone with information on where Silvent might be is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-13491.

