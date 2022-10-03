Man accused of stealing from employer wanted in Anderson Co., deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of stealing from his employer.

John. F. Silvent is wanted for stealing multiple construction items from his employer in the Waterford Drive area, according to deputies. The items are valued upwards of $2,000.

Anyone with information on where Silvent might be is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-13491.

MORE NEWS: Upstate restaurants collecting funds for Hurricane Ian victims

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.