Man arrested on 13 counts of property crime charges

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday, Sept. 28 on 13 counts related to property crimes that happened in September.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Clinton Trey Whitworth was already out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor, which he removed, for property crimes that were committed in 2021.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Whitworth committed the following crimes:

Breaking into a building on Dickard Road near Seneca, between September 19 and September 20, and stealing power tools.

Breaking into a business on Wells Highway near Seneca on September 24 and stealing a utility trailer, a road bike and tools.

Breaking into a 2006 Sierra pickup on Dr. Mitchell Road on September 24 and stealing tools.

Breaking into a building on Redland Ranch Road near Walhalla on September 27 and stealing chainsaws and a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup.

On two separate occasions around September 1 and then again around September 2, deputies say he also broke into a building on Strawberry Farm Road near Seneca and stole antique car parts and tools.

Deputies say he is also charged with four counts each of second degree burglary and petit larceny, three counts of grand larceny and one count each of first degree burglary and breaking into a motor vehicle.

Deputies arrested and booked Whitworth into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 5:13 p.m. on a combined $175,000 surety bond on seven charges.

A hold has been placed on Whitworth by the Clemson Police Department and a bond hearing for the other six charges is pending, deputies say.

