Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot total over $700 mil

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery players have the chance to win a combined total of $700 million dollars in the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $336 million annuity that is worth $176.7 million in cash while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot offers a $380 million annuity that is worth $198.4 million in cash.

“Powerball and Mega Millions continue to climb with both games offering life-changing jackpots this week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It’s important for players to remember that both games offer nine ways to win including the jackpot so check all of your tickets closely after each drawing.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

