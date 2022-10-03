Prisma Health to partner with SC colleges to fight nursing shortage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that they are investing $5 million into a nursing recruitment program that will be implemented in five universities and colleges in South Carolina.

Officials said Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and Midlands Technical College will take part in the program.

According to officials, this program will try to fight the state’s nursing shortage and includes scholarships, increased access to clinical experiences and mentorships. The money will also go towards the following.

More advisors

More educational and student-success resources within those schools

Creating a collaborative approach that partners employers and educators

Expanding the hiring pipeline from schools to Prisma Health hospitals.

“Prisma Health is committed to creating a strong, durable and successful pipeline of healthcare workers for South Carolina,” said Mark O’Halla, president and CEO of Prisma Health. “Our collaborative efforts to create the nursing scholars program combines academics, research, innovation and healthcare practice to address the changing needs and experiences necessary to create the healthcare workforce of the future. Through this investment, we are creating pathways for student to obtain vibrant careers at Prisma Health with a future for growth and advancement.”

Officials believe as many as 210 nursing students statewide could benefit from the pilot program. They added that South Carolina has one of the highest shortages of nurses per capita in the county. According to RegisteredNursing.org, the state is projected to have a deficit of 10,000 nurses by 2030.

“Prisma Health has much to offer our young people in supporting their entry into healthcare. We have the opportunity to give them experiences and confidence that set us apart from other systems across the state,” said Jean Meyer, Prisma Health Senior Vice President Acute Care Operations and Chief Nursing Executive. “We see this as a way to partner with our state’s incredible educational institutions to help counter the nursing shortage while also providing strong learning opportunities for students – and, even more important, provide our patients with extraordinary nursing care for years to come.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.