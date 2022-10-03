SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody.

According to deputies, the suspect was wanted for attempted murder in Horry County, SC.

Deputies did not release the suspect’s name or any details about the incident he was wanted for. We will update this story as we learn more.

