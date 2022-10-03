Staying safe during deer hunting season in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deer season has just begun in South Carolina, and officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) want to remind you to stay safe while hunting.

Greg Lucas with SCDNR said there are three types of deer hunting seasons:

Archery - Aug. 15-31, Sept. 15-30

Primitive weapons - Oct. 1-10

Gun hunts - Oct. 11-Jan. 1

Lucas said there are three core things hunters should remember: know your target, wearing international orange on a public hunting land is required and if you’re hunting in a tree stand make sure you wear a harness.

Most hunting accidents happen each season from people not wearing harnesses and falling out of tree stands.

According to the agency, all residents and nonresidents born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education course before a hunting license can be obtained.

You also may notice more deer on the roads this time of the year which can lead to more crashes.

Deer breeding season is typically from October to November. According to studies, 45 percent of crashes involving deer happen when it’s dark, especially early in the morning and early in the evening.

SCDNR says when deer are sighted well ahead of time, try honking the horn several times, flick your headlights if there’s no oncoming traffic, and slow down.

Officials mentioned always anticipate another deer if you see one or more crossing the highway and do not expect deer to get out of the way.

For more information on deer hunting season, click here.

