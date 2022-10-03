Suspect arrested after ‘man with a gun’ call puts Upstate school on lockdown
Published: Oct. 3, 2022
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a call prompted a school lockdown on Monday.
Around 2:50 p.m. police said a witness described seeing a man with a long rifle or shotgun go into the woods near Ewing Middle School on East Jr. High Road.
The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Police located Jamie Dale Patterson on Dogwood Drive and, after backtracking his path, found a camouflaged shotgun behind a residence that used to be his mother’s home.
He is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The school lockdown was lifted after Patterson was taken into custody.
