Suspect arrested after ‘man with a gun’ call puts Upstate school on lockdown

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a call prompted a school lockdown on Monday.

Around 2:50 p.m. police said a witness described seeing a man with a long rifle or shotgun go into the woods near Ewing Middle School on East Jr. High Road.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police located Jamie Dale Patterson on Dogwood Drive and, after backtracking his path, found a camouflaged shotgun behind a residence that used to be his mother’s home.

He is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The school lockdown was lifted after Patterson was taken into custody.

