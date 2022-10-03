TRAFFIC ALERT: Officials work to clear overturned 18-wheeler leaking fuel on Highway 76

LONG CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management says a part of Highway 76 is shutdown as officials work to remove unknown fuel that spilled from an overturned 18-wheeler on Sunday night.

According to officials, the call came in at around 6:15 p.m. regarding an overturned 18-wheeler leaking fuel.

Officials say they have foam on scene and sand trucks are en route to mitigate the area.

The incident happened on Highway 76 going towards the Long Creek Fire Department.

No injuries are known at this time.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.