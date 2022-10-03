Uncooperative tide delays removal of boat left behind by Hurricane Ian

By S.E. Jenkins and Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An uncooperative tide is delaying the removal of a shrimp boat washed ashore by Hurricane Ian Friday.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson, MCpl. Tom Vest, the original plan was to remove the boat Monday at high tide.

But that won’t be happening because the tide has kept two smaller tug boats from making it to Myrtle Beach.

Vest explained that the tug boats will help to pull the shrimp boat back out to the ocean, and hopefully all in one piece.

“They dig a trench out to sea and then they’re going to have two other boats hooked to the line that’s wrapped around the ship right now and they’re going to pull straight back out to sea. It may not be all in one pull, it may take a couple of tries but that’s the current plan and will change as needed,” Vest said.

Meanwhile, Myrtle Beach police and officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will continue monitoring the boat around the clock.

One man was arrested after trying to get on the shrimp boat after it ended up in Myrtle Beach. Vest said since then no one has tried to climb on the boat.

Barriers have now been put up to keep people safe and away from the boat.

“Our job out here is to make sure that everyone stays safe, that’s why we have the barricades out that’s why we have security on the boat,” Vest said. “There could be anything that happens here so we just want everybody to make sure to stay far enough back so they’re safe.

Vest said that the boat is on track to be pulled off Myrtle Beach’s shores on Tuesday.

