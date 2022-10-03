Upstate law firm sponsors mobile mammograms in Anderson

By Jarvis Robertson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The annual Tigers for Tatas campaign is underway in Anderson this Monday morning. As breast cancer awareness month begins, advocation for detection and treatment takes center focus.

Trammel & Mills Law Firm, LLC has partner with the campaign to help women get screened.

The AnMed mobile mammography bus will be parked at 1650 East Greenville Street until 5:00 p.m. Monday afternoon for women 35 and over who would like to take the next step. Walk-ins are welcomed.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tractor reportedly stolen in Rutherford County
Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County
This Aug. 12, 2017 image shows a man in a blue checkered shirt and tan hat - allegedly a Furman...
Furman investigating after photos surface of professor at Unite the Right rally
The cross at Belin UMC in Murrells Inlet stood strong and survived the hurricane-force winds...
Cross stands strong at Belin Memorial UMC in Murrells Inlet during Ian
deadly crash in ontonagon
Hit and run crash that killed bicyclist remains unsolved, Asheville PD says