Upstate law firm sponsors mobile mammograms in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The annual Tigers for Tatas campaign is underway in Anderson this Monday morning. As breast cancer awareness month begins, advocation for detection and treatment takes center focus.

Trammel & Mills Law Firm, LLC has partner with the campaign to help women get screened.

The AnMed mobile mammography bus will be parked at 1650 East Greenville Street until 5:00 p.m. Monday afternoon for women 35 and over who would like to take the next step. Walk-ins are welcomed.

