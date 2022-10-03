Upstate restaurants collecting funds for Hurricane Ian victims

Greenville Restaurants Collecting Funds for Hurricane Ian Victims
Greenville Restaurants Collecting Funds for Hurricane Ian Victims(Firehouse Subs)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local Firehouse Subs restaurants are raising money to help Hurricane victims across the southeast.

The restaurant said all funds collected Tuesday, Oct. 4 will benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.

Here’s a list of where you can donate in our area:

  • 765 Haywood Rd. Ste. B-3 Greenville, SC 29607
  • 1781 Woodruff RoadGreenville, SC 29607
  • 3321 N. Main St. Suite D Anderson, SC 29621
  • 3605 Boiling Springs Rd. Boiling Springs, SC 29316
  • 127 East Blackstock Road Suite 700 Spartanburg, SC 29301
  • 1634 E. Main St. Duncan, SC 29334
  • 6310 Calhoun Memorial Hwy. Easley, SC 29640
  • 1542 Floyd Baker Blvd. Gaffney, SC 29341
  • 310 Hwy. 72 Bypass Nw Greenwood, SC 29649
  • 1205-A West Wade Hampton Blvd. Greer, SC 29650
  • 3023 Wade Hampton Blvd. Suite A Taylors, SC 29687
  • 679 Fairview Road Simpsonville, SC 29680
  • 301 W. Butler Rd. Unit C Mauldin, SC 29662
  • 1214 Wilson Road Newberry, SC 29108
  • 159 S. Pine St. Suite A Spartanburg, SC 29302
  • 3427 Highway 153 Powdersville, SC 29673

MORE NEWS: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot total over $700 mil

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shuckin' Shack tour supports good cause
Shuckin' Shack tour supports good cause
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total over $700 million
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot total over $700 mil
Young meteorologist gives weather report
Young meteorologist gives weather report
Mindful Monday: Hope fatigue
Mindful Monday: Hope fatigue