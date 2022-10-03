Upstate restaurants collecting funds for Hurricane Ian victims

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local Firehouse Subs restaurants are raising money to help Hurricane victims across the southeast.

The restaurant said all funds collected Tuesday, Oct. 4 will benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.

Here’s a list of where you can donate in our area:

765 Haywood Rd. Ste. B-3 Greenville, SC 29607

1781 Woodruff RoadGreenville, SC 29607

3321 N. Main St. Suite D Anderson, SC 29621

3605 Boiling Springs Rd. Boiling Springs, SC 29316

127 East Blackstock Road Suite 700 Spartanburg, SC 29301

1634 E. Main St. Duncan, SC 29334

6310 Calhoun Memorial Hwy. Easley, SC 29640

1542 Floyd Baker Blvd. Gaffney, SC 29341

310 Hwy. 72 Bypass Nw Greenwood, SC 29649

1205-A West Wade Hampton Blvd. Greer, SC 29650

3023 Wade Hampton Blvd. Suite A Taylors, SC 29687

679 Fairview Road Simpsonville, SC 29680

301 W. Butler Rd. Unit C Mauldin, SC 29662

1214 Wilson Road Newberry, SC 29108

159 S. Pine St. Suite A Spartanburg, SC 29302

3427 Highway 153 Powdersville, SC 29673

