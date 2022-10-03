Upstate restaurants collecting funds for Hurricane Ian victims
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local Firehouse Subs restaurants are raising money to help Hurricane victims across the southeast.
The restaurant said all funds collected Tuesday, Oct. 4 will benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.
Here’s a list of where you can donate in our area:
- 765 Haywood Rd. Ste. B-3 Greenville, SC 29607
- 1781 Woodruff RoadGreenville, SC 29607
- 3321 N. Main St. Suite D Anderson, SC 29621
- 3605 Boiling Springs Rd. Boiling Springs, SC 29316
- 127 East Blackstock Road Suite 700 Spartanburg, SC 29301
- 1634 E. Main St. Duncan, SC 29334
- 6310 Calhoun Memorial Hwy. Easley, SC 29640
- 1542 Floyd Baker Blvd. Gaffney, SC 29341
- 310 Hwy. 72 Bypass Nw Greenwood, SC 29649
- 1205-A West Wade Hampton Blvd. Greer, SC 29650
- 3023 Wade Hampton Blvd. Suite A Taylors, SC 29687
- 679 Fairview Road Simpsonville, SC 29680
- 301 W. Butler Rd. Unit C Mauldin, SC 29662
- 1214 Wilson Road Newberry, SC 29108
- 159 S. Pine St. Suite A Spartanburg, SC 29302
- 3427 Highway 153 Powdersville, SC 29673
