Us TOO men’s group advocates for prostate testing, health

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Did you know one out of every eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. Last month was Prostate Cancer Awareness Month which encouraged awareness and education. But for one group of survivors it’s education that’s touted 365 days a year.

It’s called Us TOO, founded by a veteran and three-time cancer survivor who believes there’s not enough men discussing prostate health, or testing.

For the bulk of his 27-year career, retired U.S. Navy commander Bob Milks remained vigilant on the high seas.

“You’re stressed,” Milks said.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, then came two more battles with cancer, Milks says what he needed was a group.

“There was nothing for me to fall upon,” he said. “The doctor and I had to decide what to do.”

He founded the Harvey Floyd– Greenville chapter of the Us TOO Prostate Cancer Education and Support Group, helping men like Vietnam veteran Steven Schindler, a prostate cancer survivor diagnosed in 2016.

“Not only will (men) find hopefully answers to all (their) questions -- but most of (their) questions,” Schindler said. “He’ll find a lot of guys who have gone through the same treatment or their same path.

The Greenville chapter meets every first Monday of the month. Spouses are also invited to learn more about programs, treatments, latest technologies and support.

“Everybody’s path is different. Everybody is going to have a different outcome,” Schindler said.

Radiosurgery oncologist Dr. Daniel B. Fried says men beginning at age 45 should be getting prostate specific antigen or PSA screenings. But some men may need to begin sooner.

“African-American men or men with a strong family history of prostate cancer they may start screening at 40 rather than 45,” he said. “You need to be vigilant about monitoring these things.”

Us TOO also does group doctor visits and field trips. The cyberknife is a radio surgery treatment machine at Gibbs Cancer Center in Greenville they’ve recently visited.

“They’re really helping to educate people and let them know that there’s no stigma attached to this,” Fried said. “This is a disease and when we figure out that you have it then we need to figure out what to do about it.”

Us TOO meets every first Monday of the month and would like to see their attendance get back to pre-pandemic levels. To learn more visit, here: http://ustooupstatesc.org/

