What’s next for former adult club near I-385 in Greenville County?

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We now know more about what is next for a building near Interstate 385 that was once the site of more than one controversial adult club.

Hope Church confirmed they are under contract in the due diligence period for the property at 805 Frontage Road. A spokesperson for the church says they plan to close in late fall.

Hope Church is non-denominational and currently has locations in Greenville, Spartanburg and Simpsonville.

The property they are purchasing has previously housed Platinum Plus and Bucks Racks and Ribs, both of which were embattled in legal issues.

Earlier this year, a settlement was reached in the lawsuit between Greenville County and the owner of Bucks, Racks and Ribs. The settlement agreement barred Greenville Bistro LLC from operating an adult club in the spot.

