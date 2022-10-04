Asheville Police looking for man last seen in September

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help finding a man last seen in on Sept. 30.

Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. in the area of State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville, according to the department.

Grant is described as five foot eight and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said his family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

