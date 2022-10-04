Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community.

Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville Swamp Rabbits take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

“The energy surrounding a new ice rink season is palpable and we are delighted to welcome back audiences to enjoy ice shows, hockey, and more as The Well will play host to some of the Upstate’s most anticipated events and unique programming this fall and winter,” said Beth Paul, general manager of Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

From Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 the ice rink will also be home to Disney on Ice Let’s Celebrate!

The Well will host several events that invite the community to lace up their own skates and hit the big ice:

Skate on the Big Ice presented by Duke Energy

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County’s Dinner on Ice on Nov. 9

Monthly sled hockey events

Skate, Stroll and Roll

