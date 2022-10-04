Boysen USA manufacturer to create jobs in Spartanburg Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Boysen USA announced plans to expand with a new operation in Spartanburg County and create 88 new jobs.

Boysen USA develops and manufactures exhaust manifolds, catalytic converters, particulate traps, silencers and complete exhaust systems for leading original equipment manufacturers. The company’s main customers include the German carmakers Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche and VW, as well as the British marques Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

The new operation will be located at 404 Centura Court and will accommodate the additional manufacturing capacity to meet increased demand., according to the company.

“Boysen USA’s announcement today is another win for South Carolina’s powerhouse automotive industry,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “As Boysen USA grows its footprint in our state, it serves as a testament that South Carolina offers a business environment that fosters growth. We appreciate Boysen USA’s decision to invest more in our state and our people.”

