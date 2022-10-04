Deputies in stand-off with woman barricaded inside Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are currently in a stand-off with a woman who possibly barricaded herself inside a Greenville County hotel with a gun.

Deputies said they recieved a call reporting that a woman left Sharpshooters gun range with a gun on Tuesday afternoon and possibly threatened to hurt herself. Deputies then discovered that she had gone to the Econolodge, where she had barricaded herself inside a room.

Deputies are currently at the scene trying to resolve the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

