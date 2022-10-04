DHEC beginning to review care facility investigation process

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are continuing our investigation into a care facility in the Upstate and checking to see what action state officials have taken after promising changes.

Our reporting revealed a history of issues at Oakridge Community Care, the Inman assisted living center that investigators say put residents at risk.

Sen. Tom Corbin wrote the director of DHEC 12 days ago, asking what could be done to improve the complaint investigation process.

Today we asked DHEC what progress has been made since then. A spokesperson sent us this statement:

Sen. Corbin’s letter asked a series of questions about the investigation process, including whether residents are told how to contact DHEC and how quickly investigators follow-up after a complaint is made.

He also asked DHEC director Dr. Edward Simmer to consider making changes that can be done without the approval of the General Assembly because that could be a lengthy process.

FOX Carolina News is waiting to get reports back on another facility here in the Upstate that several viewers have written us about. You can expect another update soon.

