‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”: Fire Prevention Week tips

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Fire Prevention Week kicks off soon and this year is the 100th anniversary of the campaign to help raise awareness and prevent deaths.

Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9 through Oct. 15, is the longest-running U.S. public health observance on record.

“This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign capitalizes on its milestone anniversary, celebrating all we’ve accomplished in reducing the public’s risk to fire over the past hundred years,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of the NFPA Outreach and Advocacy division. “At the same time, the theme, ‘Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,’ addresses challenges that remain.”

With more outdoor bonfires, space heater use, and holiday cooking, it’s one of the busiest seasons for firefighters.

Chief Matthew Littleton with the Easley Fire Department said families can make a plan in case of emergency:

Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have a meeting place once you get out.

Make sure smoke alarms are installed in every room. Fire departments will help install smoke alarms for free.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week, its 100th anniversary, and this year’s theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” click here.

