Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office receives donation for new SWAT equipment

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that they received a donation from Spectrum on Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the $7,500 donation was used to buy equipment for the agency’s SWAT Team.

According to deputies, they hope the new equipment will help with the team’s efficiency and ability to keep everyone safe during calls.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo from Tuesday’s announcement via Facebook.

