‘I almost had a heart attack’ Greenville Co. man wins big in lottery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Greenville County man recently won $200,000 after playing the lottery for nearly a year.

Officials said the man bought a Palmetto Cash 5 at the Sunoco Quick Mart along Laurens Road on August 23.

“I almost had a heart attack,” that man said about his win.

While he’s already won, the man said he plans to keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.

