‘I almost had a heart attack’ Greenville Co. man wins big in lottery
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Greenville County man recently won $200,000 after playing the lottery for nearly a year.
Officials said the man bought a Palmetto Cash 5 at the Sunoco Quick Mart along Laurens Road on August 23.
“I almost had a heart attack,” that man said about his win.
While he’s already won, the man said he plans to keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said.
The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.
