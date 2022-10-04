‘I almost had a heart attack’ Greenville Co. man wins big in lottery

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Greenville County man recently won $200,000 after playing the lottery for nearly a year.

Officials said the man bought a Palmetto Cash 5 at the Sunoco Quick Mart along Laurens Road on August 23.

“I almost had a heart attack,” that man said about his win.

While he’s already won, the man said he plans to keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old
Bon Secours ice rink
Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events
William Loyd Todd Cagle was charged with murder and taken into custody in Colorado, according...
Fiancé charged with murder in death of missing Upstate woman, deputies say
Jurrasic World Live Tour
Jurrasic World Live Tour coming to downtown Greenville