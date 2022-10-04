Jurrasic World Live Tour coming to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jurassic World Live Tour is bringing the thrills and entertainment for the entire family to Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Jurassic World is coming to life where dinosaurs from the franchise, including Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, will take center stage on Feb. 10 through Feb. 12.

Here are the showtimes for that weekend:

Friday - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 - 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.

Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets on Oct. 4 to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Fans can still sign up to become Preferred Customers here.

“With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years,” said organizers.

