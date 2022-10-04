Jurrasic World Live Tour coming to downtown Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jurassic World Live Tour is bringing the thrills and entertainment for the entire family to Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Jurassic World is coming to life where dinosaurs from the franchise, including Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, will take center stage on Feb. 10 through Feb. 12.

Here are the showtimes for that weekend:

  • Friday - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 11 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 12 - 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.

Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets on Oct. 4 to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Fans can still sign up to become Preferred Customers here.

“With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years,” said organizers.

MORE NEWS: Asheville Police looking for man last seen in September

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Powerball generic
‘I almost had a heart attack’ Greenville Co. man wins big in lottery
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old
Bon Secours ice rink
Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events
William Loyd Todd Cagle was charged with murder and taken into custody in Colorado, according...
Fiancé charged with murder in death of missing Upstate woman, deputies say