Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new firearm detection K9
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new firearm detection K-9 deputy to their team.
Laurens School District 55 partnered to the Sheriff’s Office to bring in K-9 Able in an effort to further protect students and schools.
Deputy Heithold underwent training to work specifically with Able.
K-9 Able will be able to alert his handler to the presence of firearms and is a valuable asset to this county.
“Abel is a valuable and cherished addition to our office,” said Sheriff Reynolds. “He is another tool to keep our students safe and I look forward to his service alongside us.”
