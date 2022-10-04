Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new firearm detection K9

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new firearm detection K-9 deputy to their team.

Laurens School District 55 partnered to the Sheriff’s Office to bring in K-9 Able in an effort to further protect students and schools.

Deputy Heithold underwent training to work specifically with Able.

K-9 Able will be able to alert his handler to the presence of firearms and is a valuable asset to this county.

“Abel is a valuable and cherished addition to our office,” said Sheriff Reynolds. “He is another tool to keep our students safe and I look forward to his service alongside us.”

WHNS: ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”: Fire Prevention Week tips

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.