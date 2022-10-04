Coroner: Man dies in early morning crash in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday.
The coroner said Martavius Smith, 28, crashed along Camelot Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 a.m.
The Spartanburg Police Department and Fire Department also responded to the scene.
This is all the information we have at this time.
