Mauldin among top places in US for families to live, news list says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fortune recently included the City of Mauldin in their list of the best 25 places for families to live in the United States.

Fortune personnel said these 25 places were chosen among the nearly 2,000 cities and towns they evaluated for the project. According to those involved in the project, factors such as education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability were considered for each place.

“We are glad that Fortune recognizes the qualities that make Mauldin a great place to live,” Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt said. “Even with a growing population and major developments in progress, we strive to keep Mauldin a place that always feels like home.”

Mauldin came in twenty-fifth on the list and was just behind places such as Sarasota, Florida, and Iowa City, Iowa. The city was the only place in South Carolina on the list.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the culture we work to improve every day,” local Councilman Taft Matney said.

The City of Mauldin said the city includes 78 acres of parks and greenways, 11 bike trails and schools with a graduation rate higher than 85%. They also said construction is underway on Bridgeway Station, the village that plans to bring housing, shopping, dining, and a bridge to connect Mauldin to the Swamp Rabit Trail.

For more information on Fortune’s list and how the places were chosen, you can visit 25 Best Places to Live for Families.

