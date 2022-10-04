SCHP: Crash in Newberry Co. blocking all lanes on I-26

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a wreck on I-26 in Newberry County.

The crash happened at 9:16 a.m. on I-26 near exit 72 westbound, according to troopers.

SCDOT said as of 10:27 a.m., all lanes are blocked.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

