See inside the castle for sale on Lake Keowee

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?

For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours.

The 12,000-square foot castle, familiar to many who have spent time on Lake Keowee in Seneca, is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of shoreline.

Allen Tate Realtors said the current property owner lives in Germany but dreamed of completing the castle as a retreat for his family. He has invested more than $1.6 million in the exterior of the home over the last decade, but the interior has never been completed.

The home has space available for up to 9 bedrooms and 8 baths. It also features a gazebo, an earth-incapsulated wine cellar and a grand staircase made of $60,000 worth of stone leading down to the lake.

For more information about the Castle on Keowee, contact Allen Tate broker-in-charge Clay Vassey.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.