Simpsonville PD car “Pinkie” helps raise cancer awareness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A retired and redesigned 2008 Dodge Charger is one of the patrol cars for the Simpsonville Police Department, aimed at raising awareness for cancer.

Pinkie, as it’s called, is the idea of a former dispatcher, and when Pinkie comes around, it’s hard to miss.

“Getting to see that car, getting to interact with that car, getting to sit in there and rev the engine and hear the music and do all that kind of stuff it takes them out of that moment for a minute and just puts them in a joyous moment,” said Simpsonville Police Department Officer James Ballard.

Ballard is in charge of bringing Pinkie to different events, fundraisers, and more.

“Just showing those people like hey there are people out here that you don’t even know that are here to support you in your effort. So that’s been a really huge impact, and the assistance that we do with raising money for different charities and stuff to help those people is a lot of fun,” he explained.

One organization Pinkie has helped raise money for is the Cancer Society of Greenville County.

“It’s really cool to see different ways that different community services can come together. It really makes you feel good that you’re part of something that’s larger,” said Executive Director Lisa Colby.

The non-profit relies on donations to support people battling cancer.

Anything from helping pay for prescription drugs to giving them a wig during Chemotherapy or free nutritional supplements while undergoing treatment.

“One to keep our mission awareness in people’s minds and know that if they want to help people and if they want to get involved, one outlet for that is to help support the Cancer Society of Greenville County. The other thing is awareness because you need to make sure that you’re keeping your own self happy,” said Colby.

Whether it’s Pinkie or the pink walls of the wig room, the message is you are not alone.

Pinkie makes appearances all throughout the year, but the month of October is an especially busy one for the car.

If you’re interested in having Pinkie at your event or fundraiser, email Ballard at jballard@simpsonvillepd.com.

